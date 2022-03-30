Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits Market Cap of $3.96 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $2,888.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.77 or 0.07186028 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,101.75 or 0.99940208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

