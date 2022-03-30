Winpak Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Winpak stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,196. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.82. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$34.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.89.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$351.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Winpak will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

