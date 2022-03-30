Dollarcoin (DLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Dollarcoin (DLC) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. Dollarcoin has a market cap of $21,459.94 and approximately $14.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,129.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00801139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00209727 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.