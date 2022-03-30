$3.61 EPS Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $185.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

