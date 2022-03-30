$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Carter’s posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 60,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. 11,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,005. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

