$472.22 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.24 million to $473.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $509.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.75. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

