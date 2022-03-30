$472.22 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.24 million to $473.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $509.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.75. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $256.26.
About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
