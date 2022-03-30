Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $26.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.91. 128,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,503. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.