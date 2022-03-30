Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIGB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,426,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after buying an additional 111,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,471,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 565,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 166,888 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,327. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03.

