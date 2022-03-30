Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.