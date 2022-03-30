CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.96. 4,547,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,815. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

