Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.62

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.62 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.90). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.85), with a volume of 319,857 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93. The stock has a market cap of £48.32 million and a P/E ratio of 775.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.65.
About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)
