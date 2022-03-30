Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.62

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.62 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.90). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.85), with a volume of 319,857 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93. The stock has a market cap of £48.32 million and a P/E ratio of 775.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.65.

Get Cambridge Cognition alerts:

About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.