Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in March

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DYLLF stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Wednesday. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

