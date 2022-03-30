Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in March

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
DYLLF stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Wednesday. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.
Deep Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Yellow (DYLLF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.