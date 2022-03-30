Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Drops By 34.9%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.55. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

About Galaxy Gaming (Get Rating)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.