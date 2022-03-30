Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Increases By 56.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.2 days.

EXPGF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF remained flat at $$39.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. Experian has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

