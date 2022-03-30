Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Affimed stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 69,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,383. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after buying an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 70,893 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 298,246 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

