Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Affimed stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 69,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,383. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
