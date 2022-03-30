Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158.36 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ark has a market cap of $158.36 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,056,409 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.