FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $33.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $122.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.90 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 122.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 99.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.