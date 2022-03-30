Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

