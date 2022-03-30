Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) will report sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

