Arianee Price Tops $0.57 (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $15.17 million and $27,438.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arianee has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.52 or 0.07185573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.47 or 1.00052910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

