Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,293 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

DAL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. 432,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,230,824. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.