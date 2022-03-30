Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Sells 1,791 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MMC stock remained flat at $$171.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,150. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

