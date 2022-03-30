Jayme L. Brooks Acquires 2,170 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $14,951.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LMB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. 33,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,165. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Limbach by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 1,694.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

