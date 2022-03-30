Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.04

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.04 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 52.10 ($0.68). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.69), with a volume of 685,762 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.16 million and a PE ratio of 19.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.93.
About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)
