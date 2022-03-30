XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. XPeng updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE XPEV traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 544,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,463,988. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 126.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

