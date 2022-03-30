Zacks: Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
KMPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,696. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88.
KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
