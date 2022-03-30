Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.11

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.11 and traded as low as $83.69. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $84.37, with a volume of 8,311 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

