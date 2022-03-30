UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.967-1.980 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.UniFirst also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE UNF traded down $5.51 on Wednesday, hitting $184.89. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.75.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

