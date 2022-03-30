Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.12

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.12 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.73 ($0.10). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 605,419 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)
Featured Stories
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.