Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%.

Shares of VSTM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 2,484,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,696. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Verastem by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Verastem by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

