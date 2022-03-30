Spectrum Price Up 14.2% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (SPT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $16,270.75 and approximately $3,021.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001500 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001381 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

