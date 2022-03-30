Kattana Hits Market Cap of $6.78 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Kattana has a market cap of $6.78 million and $225,913.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00006912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.41 or 0.07182940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,040.49 or 1.00014139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,219 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

