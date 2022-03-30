Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $88.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $90.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $93.85 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $96.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

CHMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.09. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.