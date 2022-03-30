3,101 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.32. 259,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

