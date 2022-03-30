WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.91

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and traded as high as $36.16. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 433,959 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 605.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 196,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,883.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 150,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 146,207 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

