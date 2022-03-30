AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $163.26. 306,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,244. The stock has a market cap of $288.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $163.28.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

