Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0141

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.41 or 0.07182940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,040.49 or 1.00014139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

