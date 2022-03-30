RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RYB Education stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of RYB Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE RYB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 5,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,687. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

