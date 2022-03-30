LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LAIX during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LAIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAIX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.84. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

