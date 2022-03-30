BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
