Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KNTE traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,945. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $524.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 315,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 172,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 64.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

