Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
KNTE traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,945. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $524.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.81.
In other Kinnate Biopharma news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.