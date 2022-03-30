Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTTX. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

