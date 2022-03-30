PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

NYSE PD traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. 64,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,407. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PagerDuty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.