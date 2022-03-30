Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 10,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,219. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

