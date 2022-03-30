Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 115,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.93 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.