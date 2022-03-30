Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.36

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$135.36 and traded as high as C$141.74. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$140.82, with a volume of 4,323,862 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.43.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

