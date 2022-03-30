American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.26

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $189.26 and traded as low as $188.66. American National Group shares last traded at $189.13, with a volume of 97,157 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.26.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in American National Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American National Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

