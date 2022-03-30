Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.97

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.35. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 89,726 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park City Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

