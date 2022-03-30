ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ENTREC Co. (TSE:ENT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.03. ENTREC shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,964.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.
ENTREC Company Profile (TSE:ENT)
See Also
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ENTREC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENTREC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.