Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Declines By 28.6%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIN. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in P&F Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in P&F Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. 15,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

