Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 988,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,962.0 days.

LWSCF remained flat at $$12.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LWSCF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

